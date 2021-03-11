India Hundreds of thousands of Indians rush to swim in the sacred river: “The virus dies because of the purity of the Ganges”

India has eased restrictions on the coronavirus in recent months.

World the Hindu cleansing ritual, one of the greatest religious festivals, Kumbh Mela was celebrated in northern India on Thursday when at least hundreds of thousands of pilgrims were baptized in the holy Ganges River in the city of Haridwar.

According to some estimates, there would have been more than two million participants.

Celebration of Kumbh Mela began with his first swimming in the Ganges in January.

Hindus believe that bathing in the Ganges cleanses them of sins and frees them from the cycle of life and rebirth.

April participants who are required to continue until the end are required to have a negative coronavirus test. At least on Thursday, many swimmers in the river did not have face masks, and not all adhered to safety clearances, according to Reuters.

“[Korona]the virus dies because of the purity of the Ganges, ”commented those who came from Mumbai to celebrate Rajendra Saini To Reuters.

“We also take care of safety regulations like cleaners, masks and so on,” he pointed out.

Authorities estimate that more than 100 million people attended the 2019 celebration. This year, the number of participants is expected to be lower due to the pandemic.

India has eased restrictions on coronavirus in recent months.

However, the country’s infection statistics seem to be on the rise again.

About 23,000 new coronavirus infections were reported in India on Thursday, the highest reading in nearly three months, Reuters reports. A total of 11.3 million coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in India.

Celebrators in Haridwar, India on March 11th.­

Correction 11.3. at 5:20 p.m .: Contrary to what was previously reported in the news, Kumbh Mela’s celebration began in January, not Thursday, March 11th.