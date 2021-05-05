India Hundreds of meters of queues in the heat without safety gaps: HS visits Mumbai’s bustling vaccination centers amid India’s big wave of infection

Kaliesh Shah kept queuing calmly as his own health awaited as a reward.

Mumbai

Vaccination queue is hundreds of meters long and has no safety gaps. It crawls in the Cooper Hospital area of ​​Mumbai in Juhu.

Already in the morning the temperature is 32 degrees and the thousands of people on the tail of the queue have to stand in the sun. Those who have reached the “inner curve” get into the shade of the trees.

Kaliesh Shah has been standing in line for two hours and expects to reach the finish line in an hour or a half.

“There are a lot of us in India, we are used to queuing. You queue for the temple, you queue for agencies, you queue for transportation. This goes easily when you still have your own health as a reward, ”Shah says.

Kaliesh Shah queued for a coronavirus vaccine at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.­

India announced the launch of vaccinations for the entire adult population on 1 May. In Mumbai, as in many other places, the operation only started a little later due to a lack of vaccines.

Shah, who works in technology, can’t get annoyed by the vaccine shortage.

“India is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, but we have helped the whole world by sending vaccines to other countries as well. Everything can be vaccinated in due course, ”he believes.

The queuing has gone well, he said, with the exception of a few mouthfuls. There are also numerous police officers who, if necessary, restore order quickly and efficiently with their long sticks.

There was a long line of vaccinations outside Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.­

At the diamond store working Himanshu Parekh has only been in line for an hour. He is prepared to wait half a day.

“I don’t get the vaccination myself but I queue up for my 70- and 76-year-old parents. There is no way they could stand for hours on end in the heat. I will call them as I approach the vaccination area. ”

Himanshu Parekh queued for coroner vaccination on behalf of his elderly parents at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.­

Parekh highly values ​​Indian vaccination diplomacy, i.e. sending Indian vaccines to the world, although the second wave of the corona pandemic surprised India and the country now has to beg the world for vaccines and drugs to vaccinate its own population and survive the pandemic. Assistance is coming from the United States, the EU and Russia, among others.

“This is part of life and humanity,” Parekh says.

To date, India has partially or completely vaccinated 12 percent of its 1.4 billion population.

Parekh is a little upset about the news of India’s huge coronavirus infection and mortality rates.

“Compared to the population, the numbers are at the level of many other countries,” he says.

According to statistics from the Indian health authorities, the limit of two million people with coronavirus disease broke in India on Tuesday. According to statistics, more than 220,000 people died of the disease.

The actual numbers are probably much higher. An example is the state capital of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, with a couple of million inhabitants, where, according to official statistics, 104 people died of coronary heart disease in April. According to crematorium statistics, there were 2,557 deaths.

Vaccination centers may only come according to the instructions after receiving a vaccination period from the reservation system.

Resident in the Bandra area of ​​Mumbai Kadamin however, the family set out to test the BKC concentration at a large vaccination station to see if the family’s adult son could Aditya and mother Jayshree get a spike in his arm without time. Father Vijay has already received his first vaccination.

Aditya (left), Jayshree and Vijay Kadam came to the BCK Jumbo vaccination center hoping to get vaccinated without an appointment.­

The temporary BKC Jumbo Hospital was built during the first wave of the pandemic, and the arrangements there seem to be working well. The vaccination center resembles an anthill in buzz, but the queues progress rapidly, at least in the morning. Part of the waiting area is covered with plastic covers to protect from the sun.

“It doesn’t look like we’re getting in without time because there are a lot of people,” Aditya Kadam speculates.

“Yes, we’ll get time by booking later, but there are a limited number of vaccines.”

People queued for the vaccine in Mumbai last week.­

India manufactures about 70 million doses of vaccine per month, half of which the state buys to distribute to its states.

The remaining part can be purchased by the states and private health companies, albeit at prices set by the manufacturers. The state pays about one and a half euros for the Astra Zeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute, and about six euros for private hospitals.

Critics say pricing policies cause inequality between the poor and the wealthy.