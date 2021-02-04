Day and night they camp on the outskirts of New Delhi, the Indian capital. Tens of thousands of little ones farmers, Many of them come from the Punjab, in the north of the country, have been calling since the end of November for the repeal of three laws passed by Parliament in the fall. These liberalize agricultural markets and would effectively remove the minimum price at which rice and cereals are paid. Franceinfo looks back on this showdown on an unprecedented scale between these farmers and the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi.

In the fall of 2020, a text liberalizing the agricultural market sets fire to the powder

Voted in September 2020, the three agricultural market liberalization laws put an end to the monopoly of local governments on the price of cereals. They introduce, explains the media The Conversation, “a new space for exchange, where the price will be directly set by investors and agribusiness on the basis of demand and imposed on farmers, which will result in a general drop in selling prices”. During the vote in the Assembly, the atmosphere is electric, reports The world : “In the upper house, (…) the deputies almost came to blows, some tearing up copies of the bill, others screaming and breaking the microphones.”

Because the stakes are high for the poorest peasants. Thanks to state-controlled markets, a minimum support price is paid to them on rice, cereals and some 20 other commodities. And this floor price is considered essential by smallholders who just manage to “maintain subsistence level: 86% of farmers cultivate less than two hectares”, explains Bénédicte Manier, journalist at AFP, author of India’s Green Routes (ed. of the Exchequer). With the new laws, protesters fear the arrival of large food companies that could impose their prices.

Even before these laws, the context was already difficult for small farmers, whose income stagnated and debts accumulated. In the 1960s, these farmers, and in particular those from the North, had spearheaded the “green revolution”, which had ensured food self-sufficiency in the country (1.3 billion inhabitants today). “They fed India, they made it independent, but the ecological and social price is high today, says Bénédicte Manier. Very consuming in water, fertilizers, pesticides, the green revolution has locked farmers in a circle of debt. “

“With climate change, this green revolution has turned into an ecological disaster”, she adds. Because this agricultural system has now shown its limits, according to her, between “irrigation difficulties, cost of inputs and unsuitable seeds” the climate crisis and worsening droughts. According to a report published in 2017 by the government of Punjab, this state will have exhausted all its groundwater resources by 2039. Agriculture accounts for 15% of GDP and supports 600 million people, including 260 million farmers. , according to French Ministry of Agriculture.

At the end of November, the first camps are set up around New Delhi

From the end of November, tens of thousands of farmers set up camps on the outskirts of the capital, “with incredible public support because everyone has a farmer grandfather”, observes Bénédicte Manier. Determined to hold on, they form around New Delhi “small villages” with tents, distribution of food and even masks, as shown in this video from France 24, where a farmer gives the reasons for his anger: “If the government no longer meets the guaranteed minimum, the prices are going to be crushed.”

January 8, “the biggest strike in the world” begins

The movement gathered momentum on Wednesday, January 8, when ten of the country’s 11 unions join farmers in denouncing Narendra Modi’s economic policy and liberalization reforms. The country knows the biggest general strike in its history (in English), with 250 million strikers according to the unions and an India that stops. All sectors are affected: transport, education, factories, administrative offices, agricultural farms. The unions demand an increase in the minimum wage and denounce the privatization processes underway in the country. Indicators are deteriorating: unemployment has reached 9% in the cities and inflation is rising, in particular basic necessities such as rice and flour.

January 26, national holiday, the tension peaks

In an attempt to stop the movement, the Indian Supreme Court suspends the application of agricultural reforms in mid-January “until further notice”. A decision perceived as a subterfuge by the farmers, who continue their protest. January 26, national holiday, dConvoys of tractors crowded with farmers managed to enter the center of the capital, despite the police and paramilitary forces deployed in the city. At the old Red Fort in Delhi, the demonstrators raise the colors of their movement in place of the Indian flag, before being driven from the ramparts by the police. Clashes then erupt ebetween the hundreds of people gathered in front of Delhi Police Headquarters and Security Forces. The day ends with one death – a farmer killed as his tractor overturned – and “400 police officers injured” according to the authorities.

While most farmers’ unions condemn the violence, the government is stepping up the repression. At nightfall on January 26, the authorities cut internet and telephone connections in the agricultural camps on the outskirts of Delhi. Ddozens of farmers as well as a journalist from the investigative magazine The Caravan, known for his articles on ruling Hindu nationalists in Delhi, according to The world, are then stopped.

At the beginning of February, this mobilization caused a stir on social networks

As a new demonstration looms, censorship extends to social networks. At the request of the Indian government, Twitter blocks several hours, during the day of Monday, February 1, 250 accounts of its Indian subscribers, on the grounds that they represent a “serious threat to public order”. Among these accounts: those of activists and union representatives of farmers, opposition leaders, an actor and finally the magazine The Caravan, of which a journalist had been arrested. Unot “shocking case of overt censorship”, according to the association Reporters Without Borders.

These censures ended up moving many personalities internationally. If Indian communities have long mobilized in favor of farmers, especially in the United Kingdom and North America, famous personalities have taken over. American pop star Rihanna, who has more than 100 million Twitter subscribers, relays a CNN report on the Internet shutdowns in Delhi with astonishment: “Why don’t we talk about it ?!” #FarmersProtest “(the farmers’ protests).

Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, one of the world’s leading environmental activists, also said “united” some movement.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

And finally, the niece of the American Vice President of Indian origin Kamala Harris also gave voice. “We should ALL be outraged by internet shutdowns in India and paramilitary violence against protesting farmers.”, Meena Harris tweeted. All these comments on “internal affairs” irritated New Delhi. In a statement released on Wednesday February 3, the Foreign Ministry ruled that “The temptation to use hashtags and sensational comments on social media is neither fair nor responsible, especially when celebrities and others use them.”