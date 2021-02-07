Authorities fear that dozens of people have died from floods and avalanches caused by the rupture of a Himalayan glacier in the north of the country. Rescue teams are already working in the affected area, mainly mountain villages and a hydroelectric plant.

Water, dust and rocks: the fall of a glacier in the Himalayas caused a calamity in the north of the country, where 150 people are feared to have died. So far, three fatalities have been confirmed, while the rest of dozens of people are still missing.

The avalanche, unleashed by a pool of water that was dammed within the glacier, swept away a dam of the Rishiganga hydroelectric project, where about 50 people worked, and several mountain villages bordering the Dhauli Ganga River, located about 500 kilometers north of Nueva Delhi, the Indian capital.

“We have not yet confirmed the exact number” of missing, Om Prakash, the secretary of state for Uttarakhand, where the disaster occurred, told Reuters news agency. However, they estimate that there are 150 missing.

The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said he was aware of the situation and sent a message of encouragement on Twitter. “India supports Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of everyone there.”

Several towns and dams located further down the affected rivers are already on alert and some have evacuated the area. In fact, the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric dam, which was under construction, was also damaged.

The Government displaced military units with helicopters to carry out an aerial reconnaissance of the damages, while the rest of the rescue teams prepare for search tasks.

Hydroelectric projects under a magnifying glass

It is not the first time that this region of northern India has suffered a natural disaster. In 2013, the monsoon season caused heavy flooding that killed 6,000 people, in an accident dubbed the “Himalayan tsunami.”

Since then, the need to build hydroelectric projects on the slopes of Uttarakhand, where rivers flow down from the Himalayas with great force but also with great risk, has already been questioned.

In fact, a former Minister of Energy, Uma Bharti, recalled that during his administration he had tried to avoid this type of project in that area.

Beyond the risks, hydroelectric dams have also received harsh criticism by environmental organizations due to the fragility of the region’s ecosystem.

