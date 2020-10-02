Highlights: Imran Khan has alleged that India is helping Nawaz Sharif to weaken the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that India is helping Nawaz Sharif to weaken the Pakistan Army. Imran said that Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by accusing the army of political interference. He claimed that the best relationship between the military and the government at this time in the history of Pakistan. Imran’s statement has come at a time when he has opened a front against the army over interference and corruption in politics.

Imran Khan said in a conversation with a TV channel in Pakistan, ‘Nawazab Sharif is playing a dangerous game. Altaf Hussain also played a similar game. I am 100 percent confident that India is helping PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. ‘ He said, “If our army is weak then in whose interest is it?” Imran said that there are some foolish liberals who agree with Nawaz Sharif’s statement.

Nawaz Sharif lashes out at Pakistan army chief, tells MPs ‘rubber stamp’ of army

Nawaz Sharif has India’s support

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that Nawaz Sharif was making a big mistake by attacking the army. He is a coward and I am sure that he has the support of India. He said that the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go on humanitarian grounds but now he is doing politics. We have come to know that he is meeting many people and plotting against the country. Imran claimed that he is the first leader in the history of the country who has not been raised in an army nursery like Nawaz Sharif or Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Nawaz Sharif is India’s agent, talks to Narendra Modi secretly: Sheikh Rashid

He claimed that he had no tension with the army and came to power with the support of the public. He said that it is not right to criticize the army for the mistakes of some dictators. He said that the lesson from the history of Pakistan is that the government’s job is not to run the army. If a democratically elected government is working in a bad way, it does not mean that martial law is imposed, it means that the government needs to be reformed. ‘

India active in Gilgit, provoking Shia-Sunni dispute

Imran said that India is active in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is part of the path of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This entire area is neglected. The people of this region want their rights and India is taking advantage of it. The Pakistani Prime Minister also alleged that India is inciting the Shia-Sunni dispute in their country. He accused the journalists of giving fake news.