On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, an evening was held organized by BMW Motorrad Italia during which Franco Antonello recounted the motorcycle trip he took with his autistic son Andrea and two other travel companions, a journey in which they crossed the entire India and where they evaluated the lives of autistic children with a new approach, according to another philosophy of life.

BMW Motorrad in support of social inclusion projects

“This project with which we have supported the work of the Children of the Fairies is focused on the theme of social inclusion, which is the front where BMW Motorrad is active within our corporate social responsibility program which is called SpecialMente” explained Alessandro Salimbeni, General Manager of BMW Motorrad Italy – “I like to say that the motorbike in itself is inclusion: in fact, it is not just a means of transport, but it is a lifestyle that brings us together, that unites us in a large community where even very exclusive products, such as a BMW motorbike, become an inclusion tool. Motorcyclists, in fact, even if they don’t know each other, like each other, greet each other when they meet, stop to help each other in case of need, live in harmony by sharing this passion.

The story of Franco Antonello

The voice of the protagonist Franco Antonello, founder of the social enterprise I Bambini delle Fate, goes into more detail about what the journey in the saddle was like and the nature of the project: “The project of this trip to India, which was supported by BMW Motorrad Italia in the context of #Especially, the corporate social responsibility program of the BMW Group Italia, was designed to make people aware of the delicate issues that families with autistic children have to deal with on a daily basis. Indeed, India is a land where love prevails, where through the eyes of those you meet you understand that it takes very little to be truly happy and that happiness is hidden within us. In this new experience, life, even the ‘autistic’ one, is seen with different eyes, with a different philosophy. With an intuitive sensitivity that helps to understand the other. Andrea also fully grasped this aspect, telling in his own words that India is full of calm people with all the chaos around ”.

History

Franco Antonello is the father of Andrea, an autistic boy, with whom he managed to find a harmony in communication thanks to motorcycle trips. Franco founded the social enterprise “I Bambini delle Fate” through which he tries to help and support other families with autistic children. There are important goals that this association has achieved. The social time bank is in fact an initiative through which young volunteers dedicate part of their free time to their peers with autism, who suffer from the lack of real friends outside the family context. The “After us” project has recently begun with which this social enterprise buys and then donates houses to the various local associations that deal with autism, in order to ensure a dignified and independent follow-up to autistic children once their parents or carers today there will be no more of them. “I Bambini delle Fate” has entered the SpecialMente programme, which is the corporate social responsibility program of BMW Italia, as a social inclusion project linked to BMW Motorrad, which for the purpose has revised the brand claim, transforming it into “Make Life An Inclusive Ride”.