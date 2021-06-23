The newest strain of the delta-plus coronavirus (B.1.617.2.1), which has begun to spread in India, is highly infectious. This was warned by the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Randip Guleria, writes India Today.

According to the specialist, it is possible to become infected with this variant of the virus, even just passing by an infected person without a mask. In addition, doctors and authorities are concerned about the fact that “delta-plus” is resistant to monoclonal antibodies and has the ability to “bypass” the immune system.

At present, the scientist noted, experts from the Indian Consortium on Genomics SARS-CoV-2 continue to study the new strain to assess how effective the existing vaccines are in fighting it.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of Health warned the authorities of the densely populated states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh about the dangers of the newest strain of COVID-19. In particular, it was found that this variant of the virus can more strongly infect lung cells.

The new subspecies, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. It is able to reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.