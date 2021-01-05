Highlights: India lost $ 2.8 billion due to internet shutdown last year

Worldwide Internet shutdown caused a total loss of $ 4 billion

About three-fourths of it came in the Indian part

new Delhi

The Internet has become a part of everyone’s life today and its closure stops all online activities. India lost $ 2.8 billion due to internet shutdown last year, the highest in the world. A total of $ 4 billion was lost due to worldwide internet shutdown, three-fourths of which came to India.

According to a report by Britain’s Digital Privacy and Security Research Group Top10VPN, India lost twice as much in 2019 than it did in 2019 with internet shutdown. Countries such as China and North Korea were not included in this study as researchers resorted to publicly available information. India topped 21 countries that banned the Internet. According to the Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report, the restrictions imposed by India in 2019 continued in 2020.

Business News: Many trains canceled due to Kisan movement, check this list before leaving home

Top 5 Countries

Internet usage was banned in India for 8927 hours, which is the highest in the world. In the year 2020, internet was shut down many times in many places in India. There have been many reasons for the Internet shutdown, but the damage has been substantial. Due to the high number of internet shutdowns in India, this time there has also been an internet shutdown in Kashmir. There was an internet shutdown in Kashmir for about 7 months. The government had decided to shut down Internet in Kashmir after the removal of article 370. India was followed by Belarus, Yemen, Myanmar and Azerbaijan in case of internet shutdown.