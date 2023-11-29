NEW DELHI — No country in the world is buying as many airplanes as India. Its largest airlines have ordered nearly a thousand planes this year, committing tens of billions of dollars to unprecedented spending.

In New Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport is being expanded to be ready to handle 109 million passengers next year, as it prepares to become the world’s second busiest, behind Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

And this is happening in a huge country that still depends heavily on trains — with 20 train trips for every one taken by plane.

The huge rise in aviation is an important point in India’s bid to achieve greater status on the world stage. As it rises through the ranks of the world’s largest economies, India is racing to meet the growing ambitions of its rising middle class. Its airports present very visible achievements.

Air travel remains out of the financial reach of most Indians. An estimated 3 percent of the population flies regularly.

Kapil Kaul, CEO of CAPA India, an aviation-focused advisory firm, calls the next two to three years “critical to achieving the quality of growth that India desires and deserves.”

Most of the growth in Indian aviation has come from local airlines, with a 36 percent increase in passengers since 2022. Foreign tourist arrivals have been relatively low, barely exceeding 10 million in a good year. Therefore, low-cost airlines are adding new destinations to meet India’s foreign tourism demand. Azerbaijan, Kenya and Vietnam are a direct flight from Delhi or Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government likes to point out that the number of airports has doubled in the nine years since he took office, from 74 to 148. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Aviation Minister, said there will be at least 230 by 2030 The Government has invested more than $11 billion in airports over the last decade, and Scindia has pledged $15 billion more.

That means sleepy towns like Darbhanga, in the impoverished state of Bihar, now have direct access to Delhi, Bengaluru and beyond.

Prasanna Kumar Jha, 52, was born in Darbhanga but works in Delhi as a tax consultant. Flying to his hometown to see his sick mother cost him 10,500 rupees ($126), which hurt him.

“But if you calculate the alternative — by train from Delhi and then by taxi to Darbhanga — it will take at least 30 hours,” he said. Flying “is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.”

By: ALEX TRAVELLI and HARI KUMAR