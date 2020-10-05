The Finance Ministry has claimed that India has recovered from the major risks of the corona epidemic. A report of the Ministry has claimed that India has crossed the peak of Kovid-19 in the month of September. For this, the data of 17 September to 30 September has been made the basis. According to the report, looking at the data for 14 days, it shows that the peak of Corona in the country is over. In seven days of this period, the daily figures of infection have come down from 93 thousand to 83 thousand, while the number of tests has been increased from 1.15 lakh to 1.24 lakh.

India is the most affected by Corona epidemic after America in the world. The number of corona virus cases in India has crossed 66 million. More than one lakh people have died of this disease here. The first case of corona was registered on 30 January in India. However, the Finance Ministry in its report said that there are still time for the epidemic to end.

The September monthly report of the Finance Ministry states that the declining rate of positive cases at the all-India level motivates us to move forward on the economic reforms front. For this, all stakeholders need to be involved in this work. On 30 September, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reported recovery of corona patients by 90 percent while recovery rates in West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan were above 80 percent.

The death rate has also come down by 1.6 percent with the number of cases in the states most affected by the corona virus. COVID-19 testing has been greatly enhanced in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Delhi, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir since June.

The Finance Ministry said on Saturday that the economic data in the month of September are showing ‘reliable signs’ of a return to normal growth. The manufacturing PMI index for September was at the highest level of eight and a half years and the GST collection was also the highest in the current financial year.

According to the new data, “August has seen an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles compared to the previous year. Due to Kovid-19, people are preferring to travel with private vehicles. 4 percent higher than in 2019.

