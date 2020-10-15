Delhi: India has rejected the claims of the National Security Advisor of Pakistan PM. High sources in the government have told ABP NEWS that India has not given any such proposal for talks. National Security Advisor of Imran Khan is making a misrepresentation. Actually 2 days ago, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, the National Security Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, claimed in an interview that India has offered Pakistan a fresh dialogue.

According to government sources, Imran government is doing this for 3 main reasons

First- Feeling of being isolated on Kashmir issue. In the UN, only Turkey and Pakistan have raised the Kashmir issue, not any other country. After the decision on Section 370, these people gave the first major interview so that the conversation could be increased again. Such statements are being made to mislead the people of Pakistan.

Second- The entire opposition has come together to create a shared platform (PDM)People’s Democratic Movement), Which has its first joint big rally in Pakistan tomorrow. In which leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto will come together. Imran has a lot of pressure on him, so he wants to divert attention.

Third- Imran’s government wants to divert attention from Pakistan’s economic system is broken.

India’s opinion is clear that talks with Pakistan can only happen when they take action against terrorism on the outskirts. Pakistan will have to create an atmosphere of dialogue. At the moment, the statements of Pakistani rulers are very objectionable against Indian leadership.

