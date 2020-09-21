India occupies the top position in the world in terms of health after Corona Cab. Health Ministry informed that more than 43 lakh people have been cured so far. India’s recovery is 19% of the total global recovery.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the work of development of anti-Kovid-19 vaccine in the country is in progress but until it arrives, the social behavior including two yards is ‘vaccine’. Intervening in the Lok Sabha discussion on the Kovid-19 global epidemic under Rule 193, Harshvardhan said that 145 anti-Kovid-19 vaccines in the world are at the level of ‘pre-clinical evaluation and 35 of them are under clinical trial. He said that support has been given for 30 vaccines in India which are at various stages of development. Of these, 3 are in the first, second and third stages of the vaccine trial. Four vaccines are in the advanced stage of pre-clinical evaluation.

India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India’s recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/g2wMmqd5K7 – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The Union Health Minister said, “The development of the vaccine is in progress but until it arrives, the social behavior including two yards is the vaccine”.

Harshavardhan said that a genome series of more than 2000 viruses have been prepared for the research of viruses. In addition, a depository of samples of 40 thousand viruses has been made.

He said that 110 technology startups have been supported in this area. Harsh Vardhan said that people following the ‘Janata curfew’ on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before implementing the government’s bold decision to impose lockdown at the national level is proof that India stood together against this epidemic.

“There was a time when indigenous production of PPE kits was not being done,” he said. Today it is self-sufficient in this direction. He said that today the capacity to make more than 10 lakhs kits per day has been reached. The Union Minister said that the lockdown period has been properly utilized and states have been supported during this period. He said that 17 thousand dedicated Kovid centers were built, 1773 Kovid became the testing centers. Harshvardhan said that 6.37 crore Kovid-19 investigations have been done in the country. There are 12 lakh tests even today.