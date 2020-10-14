Highlights: According to the DRDO Chief, India has achieved complete self-sufficiency in the field of missiles.

Now whatever kind of missile the Indian Army will ask for, it will be made in the country itself: Reddy

Many private companies have also achieved high level capability in making defense equipment.

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief G. Satish Reddy (G. Satheesh Reddy) assured the nation that now the organization’s money has become so much that any kind of missiles our armed forces will want will be made and given away. He said that the capability to produce any type of missile has been achieved in the country. It should be noted that in the last 40 days, about 10 missiles have been successfully tested one after the other.



10 missile tests in five weeks

The missiles that DRDO has tested over the last five weeks include hypersonic missile valor, increased range of BrahMos, nuclear-powered ballistic missile Prithvi, hypersonic missile technology development vehicles, anti-radiation missile Rudram 1 and supersonic missile assisted release torpedo weapon system. Are included.

India becomes self-sufficient in 5-6 years

Reddy said, “I would like to say one thing that India has advanced in the field of missile systems especially in the last five-six years, we have achieved complete self-reliance in the field of missiles.” When asked whether the army no longer needs to import missile systems from abroad, he further said, “We are now able to develop any type of missile as per the requirement of the armed forces.” He said that private companies of missile manufacturing sector have also become high-powered. She said, ‘She has now been able to partner with us. They can make missiles from us and can make them according to our needs.

Now I can confidently say that we are very strong and have become fully self-sufficient in the field of all military equipment including missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, torpedoes, guns and communication systems. G. Satish Reddy, DRDO Chief

DRDO scientists did not stop at Kovid-19 as well

When asked about the activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, he said that the DRDO is working hard to equip the Indian Army with state-of-the-art weapons. Reddy said, ‘We consider it our responsibility, so DRDO is working on several weapon systems. Our scientists continued to work on them even during Kovid-19. Good work has been done on all the systems and we will try them as soon as they are ready. He said that many systems have been created and they have been tested in the last one and a half months. Reddy said, “The maturity level of many technology has reached there that we have successfully tested it.”

Steps towards self-sufficiency in every field

When asked about the contribution of DRDO to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Self-Reliant India campaign, Reddy said that the organization is moving forward on several fronts to develop indigenous systems. “Now I can say with full confidence that we are very strong and have become fully self-sufficient in the field of all military equipment including missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, torpedoes, guns and communication systems,” he said.



Private companies are now able to partner with us. They can make missiles from us and make them according to our needs. G. Satish Reddy, DRDO Chief

Increasing partnership with private industry

He said that DRDO scientists are constantly doing research on different types of systems, which have been imported till now. Our scientists are now trying to create indigenous systems. Reddy said that DRDO has provided 108 items fully prepared in the domestic companies to the army. We have set up technology funds to help such industries and we have opened up our test facilities to them. Now, we take industry partners along from the very beginning of a project. The DRDO chief said that the organization is now focusing on making military equipment based on more advanced and complex technology. He said, “We want to make India a nation with advanced technology so that the Prime Minister’s dream of a self-reliant India can be realized.”