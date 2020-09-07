India has made a big leap in the field of hypersonic missile technology. After America, Russia and China, India has become the fourth country to develop and successfully test hypersonic technology. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) carried out the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) test in Balasore, Odisha. It runs six times faster than the speed of voice. That is, the air defense system of the enemy country will not even get its inkling.Simply put, India now has the capability to develop hypersonic missiles. According to reports, the DRDO could produce hypersonic missiles with scramjet engines in the next five years. Its speed will be more than two kilometers per second. The biggest thing is that it can also launch satellites in space at low cost. The success of HSTDV will help India in designing the next generation hypersonic missile BrahMos-II. It is currently being developed by DRDO and the Russian agency.

Rajnath Singh said – Self-reliant India gets a boost

What is special about HSTDV?

This scramjet aircraft can carry long range and hypersonic cruise missiles. 6 times faster than voice means that any corner of the world can be targeted within an hour. Common missiles follow ballistic trajectories, meaning they can be easily tracked. This gives the enemy an opportunity to prepare and counter attack. Whereas the hypersonic weapon system does not run on a fixed path. The enemy will never guess what his path is. The speed is so fast that the target will not even know. That is, the air defense system will fill the water ahead of it.

What is a hypersonic missile?

Hypersonic missiles are missiles that are 5 times faster than voice. These are of two types. First hypersonic cruise missiles and second hypersonic glide vehicle. These missiles can destroy their target anywhere in the world in minutes.

Which countries have such missiles so far?

Currently, the US, China and Russia have such missiles. The US is focusing on traditional payloads. At the same time, China and Russia are also working on nuclear delivery in addition to the traditional. No country in the world currently has its defense system. The Pentagon is researching this.

How can hypersonic missiles be stopped?

At present, there is no way that these missiles can be intercepted. Many countries are experimenting and trying to gain the ability to detect and destroy such missiles through energy vessels, particle beams and other non-kinetic waves.