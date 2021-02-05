India Greta Thunberg and Rihanna showed support for Indian farmers and now their images are being burned in Indian cities

In its press release, the Indian Foreign Ministry warned public figures not to tweet “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments”.

What common to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, pop singer With Rihanna and Indian farmers? At the moment, perhaps surprisingly much: everyone is caught up in a tangle of events related to farmers ’protests. As a result, protesters who saw Thunberg and Rihanna’s actions as interfering in the country’s domestic politics have burned images of both.

What exactly is it about?

Last The escalating events of the days began months ago, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British newspaper, among others. The Guardian. Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been demonstrating in the Delhi area since November and demanding the repeal of agricultural reforms.

Farmers have been concerned that laws that allow large retailers to buy products directly from farmers will leave them at the mercy of the whims of large companies. The administration, on the other hand, has justified laws in many places by reforming backward farming.

A tractor march organized by demonstrative farmers heading towards Delhi on 26 January 2021.­

There have been several unsuccessful negotiations on this subject. According to AFP, the controversy has become one of the biggest sticks to the prime minister Narendra Modin season. The Prime Minister represents the Hindu nationalist Indian People’s Party, the BJP.

Mainly peaceful protests have also recently led to violence. A group of farmers with their tractors headed for the area of ​​Delhi’s historic Red Fort last week, and at least one person died in the unrest.

Police have dispersed protests, including through riot police and paramilitary forces, and restricted both internet access and journalists.

Protesters representing the United Hindu Front held pictures of climate activist Greta Thunberg and Barbadian singer Rihanna in a protest in Delhi on 4 February.­

Tuesday Rihanna and Thunberg joined the conversation on the messaging service Twitter.

Rihanna, who has over 100 million Twitter followers, linked the sharing text “why aren’t we talking about this ?!” to her tweet. and the US channel CNN news events. By Friday morning Finnish time, the tweet had garnered about 830,000 likes.

Thunberg, on the other hand, also shared CNN news with his nearly five million Twitter followers and said he supported farmers. In addition, he shared a link to guidelines with advice on how to promote the issue through social media, for example.

A US lawyer and activist, among others, has also set up to support farmers Meena Harris, whose aunt is the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. The vice president’s mother was born in India.

The U.S. delegation in Delhi on Thursday called on the Indian administration to continue its talks with farmers.

Protesters burned a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in a protest on 4 February in Delhi.­

Indian the State Department responded to the events by issuing a bulletin in which it warned public figures strongly against tweeting “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” without a proper understanding of the issue. Both Thunberg and Rihanna used the #FarmersProtest subject tag in their posts.

Images of Thunberg, Rihanna and others involved were burned on Thursday in Delhi, among others, by protesters who opposed interference in Indian domestic politics through support for farmers. At least in Jammu, pictures of Kamala Harris were also burned.

In Delhi, protesters from the United Hindu Front protested, displaying anti-meddling statements on domestic politics at the “urging of separatists”. A protester interviewed by Reuters said people came to the scene to oppose foreigners interfering in Indian affairs by encouraging and funding farmers ’protests.

Delhin police have said they have launched an investigation into the list of tips shared by Thunberg. According to The Guardian, police have said that no mention is made of Thunberg or anyone else in the case, but that the investigation is limited to the “perpetrators of the package”. Police said in a statement that they suspected that the list of tips in question might have been drawn up by the Khalistan movement, which is pushing for an independent state for the Sikhs.

In recent years, voices against many minorities have intensified in Hindu nationalist-ruled India. Police said the authors of the tip list sought to create an imbalance between religious and cultural groups in India, for example, and encouraged dissatisfaction with the regime. BJP executives have accused Thunberg’s list of tips of being evidence of “international plans for attacks on India,” says The Guardian.

Thursday Thunberg tweeted still support farmers.

“No amount of anger, threats or human rights violations will ever change that,” he wrote.