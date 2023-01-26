The audiovisual material is a production of the British ‘BBC’. It questions the actions of Narendra Modi in riots that occurred in 2002 in the state of Gujarat. The Foreign Ministry described it as a piece of propaganda, while the Government censored it on social networks and universities.

The Indian government is not experiencing a good media moment. Several student organizations denounced the day before the arrest of a group of university leaders from a higher education center in New Delhi, the capital, who tried to screen a documentary questioning the role of the nation’s current prime minister, Narendra Modi, during a religious confrontation that left a high number of deaths.

The material is a production of the British channel ‘BBC’. It reflects the Gujarat riots that occurred in 2002. At that time Modi was the head of the local government.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) posted a statement on their social media. “SFI members have been detained to prevent the screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’. We call on the student community of the Jamia Millia Islamia university to rise up in protest against this repressive measure,” he stressed.

Activists from the Democratic Youth Front of India hold a public screening of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” outside a bus terminal in Kochi, India, Tuesday, January 24, 2023. © AP – Sunoj Ninan Mathew

There was already a screening ban by the management of the educational house. Warning serious consequences to those who violate this mandate. Similarly, it happened at Jawaharlal Neru University. The activity could not be carried out there due to the cut of the internet and electricity.

Political parties and groups described the censorship as an attack on the freedom of the press, a fact that also increased the curiosity of Indian citizens and, therefore, a unique interest. According to Reporters Without Borders, quoted by the AP news agency, press freedom in the Asian country has decreased, this falling some eight positions, to a lower 150.

Government censorship

The audiovisual ban was carried out on the basis of the country’s information and technology rules, which grant emergency powers to the Executive to act.

According to Kanchan Gupta, a central government adviser, the English channel did not broadcast the documentary in the country, but the material was uploaded to YouTube.

Immediately the order was given. The video platform was instructed to block any video on the subject and Twitter was ordered to block some 50 tweets with links to the documentary. Both platforms delivered.

Even Elon Musk echoed the theme: “It is not possible for me to fix all aspects of Twitter around the world overnight, while I continue to lead Tesla and Space X, among other things,” he said on his profile. of the blue bird

First I’ve heard. It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things. — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023



‘India: The Modi Question’: A premeditated attack?

India is currently one of the few nations that does not hide to get firsthand Russian fuels, sanctioned by the international community, at a good price. Although Modi has spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has made it known to President Putin personally, he does not set aside his economic, political and military ties to the Kremlin.

Taking into account London’s close relationship with kyiv, the making of the documentary can be seen as an attack on the figure of the head of government, who is betting on a third term, for which the Indian Foreign Ministry described the material as “a piece of propaganda ” with the aim of pushing a “discredited narrative”. The qualifiers were said by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

The official, furthermore, without pointing directly or politically at the UK, stressed that “bias”, “lack of objectivity” and “a continuing colonial mentality” are “blatantly visible” in the ‘BBC’ piece.

It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it, and we do not wish to dignify such efforts, he concluded.

For its part, the English chain responded. A spokesman stressed that they offered “the Indian government the right to respond to the issues raised in the series” and that it refused to provide a response. According to the ‘BBC’, “rigorous investigations” were carried out that involved “a wide range” of opinions.

The subject of contention

During Narendra Modi’s tenure in the state of Gujarat, a suspected Muslim mob attacked and set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. At least 1,000 people were killed in retaliatory attacks, mostly Muslims.

The context was tense as angry people pointed out the attacks on the Muslim minority. According to activists, the deceased rolled around 2,500.

For this reason, Modi was accused of not doing enough to stop the bloodshed, accusations that he personally denies. He was even the subject of an investigation partly supervised by the country’s Supreme Court, from which he was exonerated. From the investigations, carried out in 2012, a 541-page report emerged.

In 2013 Narendra Modi was a candidate for prime minister for the Bharatiya Janata Hindu Nationalist Party, which led him to the head of the Government in 2014, being re-elected in the 2019 general elections and with which he aspires to repeat the victory next year .

With AP, EFE and Reuters