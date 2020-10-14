It should be credited to badminton that in India today, there are well-known young faces in the case of karate. The credit also goes to the streets and streets of Delhi which inspired him to take a martial arts class. Even his story has been selected for a film by Sujay Jayaraj, who has also acquired the rights to make a film on former world number one badminton player Saina Nehwal, and has started a funding campaign for Karate Players on Keto .

The war started at the age of 13

Kaur, who won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Karate Championship (2015) and has topped the South Asian Championships for the last three consecutive years. Recalling that at the age of 13, going to Badminton Court from Tilak Nagar in Delhi was like a nightmare for him for many reasons. The 23-year-old karate player said, ‘Self defense was the only reason I wanted to learn karate. However, there was something about the game that made me fall in love with it immediately. ‘

Understood and overcome such deficiencies

After training in a park for the first two years and losing most matches, the young player soon understood that something was wrong. She then decided to save money from her pocket and reached the cyber café to watch videos of Rafael Agayev, the karate champion of Azerbaijan. Kaur said, ‘Then I realized that what I was being taught was something very basic. It also meant that I had to work hard on myself and devote more time to self-training. ‘

The nerds are also amrit with karate

Of course, most Indian parents are more concerned about the children’s education, their parents were really concerned about the long hours of training, but Kaur remained a topper during her school years and got a scholarship, trusting her mother I managed to take it. By the time he enrolled in the English Honors course at the Janaki Devi Memorial College in the capital, the youngster had proved his eligibility at the state and national levels, thanks to which the Delhi government awarded him a scholarship.

Sikh organization helped

It became difficult for him to fly to international destinations for qualifying matches without any support from the government in terms of training. Kaur said, ‘Once a Sikh organization helped me financially to get training in Turkey. Going for qualifying matches means flight tickets, accommodation, gear, training and food … it’s never easy. ‘ For Kaur, whose day starts at 5 am – meditation, three hours of training, breaks and five hours of training again, karate is his passion for him.

Sonu Sood raised the cost of surgery

Despite overcoming all odds, the fact that she could not make it to the Tokyo Olympics made her very sad. He said in question, “All the qualifying matches that started two years ago were held in Europe, how could I have done it?” When one of his friends tweeted about it, actor Sonu Sood’s team reached out in fifteen minutes and decided to bear the cost of the surgery. Amritpal Kaur still aspires to participate in more and more competitions and wants to go to Turkey for further training.