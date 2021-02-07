The authorities fear a much heavier toll. At least three people have been killed and 150 missing after a river flooded in northern India, caused by a glacier rupture in the Himalayas on Sunday (February 7th), police said.

“We have located at least three bodies in the bed in the river. Our latest toll brings the number of missing to 150. And there are 16 or 17 people stuck in a tunnel.”a Uttarakhand state police spokesperson told AFP. The glacier breakup took place in the Chamoli district.

According to the director general of police, quoted by the daily The Hindu (link in English), between 50 and 100 workers are among those missing after the flood, which hit the Rishi Ganga dam. Images, disseminated in particular on social networks, show the Alaknanda river emerging from its bed and the flood sweeping part of the dam in its path.

#Glacier breaks off at Joshimath in #Uttarakhand‘s Chamoli district, causing flash flood in Dhauli Ganga and endangering people. Video: ITBP Live updates: https://t.co/UhVrjhBNJD pic.twitter.com/6weK2s8K5a – The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 7, 2021

A glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday has flooded the Dhauli Ganga river, Joshimath. Alert has been issued for Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand.

Hundreds of ITBP men rushed for rescue.#UserGenerated #Joshimath #Uttarakhand #Glacier pic.twitter.com/tt99dTcbaw – IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 7, 2021

The Chief Minister of State from Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, posted on Twitter that the river is now more stable. “The river is one meter above the danger level but the current is diminishing “, he explained.

In neighboring Uttar Pradesh, districts near the Ganges have been placed on high alert after the glacier broke and the Alaknanda River flooded.