Talk about the India is to make it the second country most affected by the coronavirus. But this situation has increased in recent weeks and has become the epicenter of the global pandemic. The nation is on the brink of sanitary collapse, the dead are piling up and there is a lack of tools to fight the pathogen.

Currently, it registers 18.5 million cases and more than 205,000 deaths, in addition to notifying in the last days more than 300,000 infections per day. The situation is borderline and the disease is totally out of control.

Country collapse

The Dr. Amaia Foces lives in New Delhi and related in the program Hour 14 of the Ser string the reality that the country is experiencing: “As I say, This is not a wave, it is a tsunami. It has broken all our operating systems, both health and administrative, and the whole country is collapsing. ”

“The basic health capacity is poor and private medicine operated in private hospitals and it worked very well, but right now it is exceeded, its capacity is five times greater than what it is allowed to act. In any case, in normal situations the upper class has access to private medicine, but the lowest does not have and right now nobody has. Right now your social class does not matter, you don’t have health care “, detailed the utility in the aforementioned medium.

One of the great problems that the country is having is related to the manufacture of remedies: “A couple of months ago I had 55 million vaccines and I was exporting to countries like Brazil. I think Perhaps the capacity has been overestimated and then there was another problem and that is that people were very afraid of the vaccine “Foces pointed out.

Lack of resources

In your opinion, orAnother of the failures is due to the slowness of the Government to react given the gravity of the facts: “It is completely misplaced asking for international help, which is also being delayed. “

On hospital pressure, he explained in the Ser string what “there are beds, but no oxygen or medication, and it is also necessary that there be doctors and nurses. “Although it has been insisted that people should stay home and isolate yourself in case of contagion, the doctor recognized that it is very complicated because in the lower social classes, people live very close together and it is impossible to keep their distance social: “Right now, the situation is totally out of control.”