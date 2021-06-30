The rise in the water level of the Ganges River has dismantled the thin layer of soil where covid-19 victims or suspected of infection in India were buried. The bodies were found wrapped in cloth near Phhaphamau Bridge, which is near a cremation site in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh state. The information is from AFP.

At the worst moment of the 2nd wave of covid-19 in the country, cemeteries and crematoria were overwhelmed by the daily influx of deaths. Due to lack of space or resources, many families had to bury their loved ones in the waters of the Ganges. Others chose to bury them in makeshift pits on the riverbank.

The arrival of the monsoons, accompanied by torrential rains, caused flooding and dislodged the bodies buried on the banks. About 150 have appeared in the last 3 weeks and have already been set on fire, according to Allahabad officials.

Funerary pyres, characteristic of the height of the 2nd wave, are multiplying on the banks of the river, where more bodies are expected to appear for cremation. According to city officials, up to 600 bodies were buried in the region.

“This situation runs the risk of causing dangerous illnesses. The government should investigate ,” said Dipin Kumar, who lives near the Ganges in Allahabad.

Sonu Chandel, a banker who works in a crematorium by a river, said he remembered the burial scenes that shocked him and said he was worried about rising waters.

“It was very sad to see people burying their loved ones in such an undignified way, and the flood only made the situation worse.“, he said. “I am always afraid that one (a body) will hit my oar or that (my boat) will run over a corpse when the water rises.”, he concluded.

Millions of Hindus traditionally flock to the Ganges to bathe and wash away their sins or to perform funeral rites, which result in the cremation of the dead on its banks and then their ashes are scattered in the waters. Residents of other important religious sites in northern India fear that the lingering presence of bodies will further infect the river, one of the most polluted in the world.

Police and rescue teams patrol the coast looking for bodies. Two boats carry out the task and sometimes resort to local fishermen. “The flow is very fast”, said a policeman. “At the moment, it’s a challenge to remove the bodies“.

The number of daily coronavirus infections dropped below 40,000 for the first time in 3 months in India. The registered cases and the curve of deaths in the last days, with 37,500 new cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, contrast with the corpses floating in the sacred river.

