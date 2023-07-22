Clashes continue in the northeastern state of Manipur after the release of a video in recent days depicting two women of the Kukis ethnic group forced to parade through the streets of the village after being gang raped. A violence that dates back to May and which has added fuel to an already very tense situation. In fact, for months the state has been the scene of clashes that have so far cost the lives of at least 120 people between the Meitei communities, of the Hindu religion, and the Kukis community, with a Christian majority. After the images were released, which generated outrage across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “a shame for the whole nation”. The police arrested four suspects and on the same day, a group of female activists – from the same Meitei community as the suspects – set fire to one of them’s house and set it on fire. Manipur is governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the same as Prime Minister Modi.



