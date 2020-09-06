Highlights: Once again, the ‘confirmed’ evidence of nexus between the terrorists of Pakistan engaged by Indian agencies.

Confirmation of militant Syed Salahuddin’s closeness with Pakistan’s ISI in new document linked to India.

These documents were submitted to India before the Financial Action Task Force meeting in October.

new Delhi

The nexus between Pakistan’s agencies and terrorists who spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir is not hidden from anyone. However, Pakistan has been denying this every time. But once again the Indian agencies have found ‘convincing’ evidence of this. Indian security agencies have acquired a new document, which confirms the proximity of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin (Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin). This document is in India’s hands before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in October. Which is expected to worsen Pakistan’s position in FATF.

In fact, recently released documents by Pakistan’s Directorate of Intelligence, Islamabad have been received by Indian agencies. According to the document, Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who heads the banned militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, is ‘officially’ working with Pakistan’s agency ISI.

Letter issued in the name of Wajahat Ali Khan

The letter issued in the name of Director / Commanding Officer Wajahat Ali Khan stated, “It is certified that Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah, Amir Hazbul Mujahideen is working with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI, Islamabad).” He is an officer of this department. Sharing details of the vehicle used by Salahuddin, the directive states that “they have been approved security-wise and should not be unnecessarily stopped.”

A copy of the letter in the name of Wajahat Ali Khan has been received by our colleague TOI. The letter issued for Salahuddin is valid till December 31, 2020.

Apart from being the head of Hizbul, Salauddin is the chief of many terrorist organizations

In addition to being the head of Salahuddin, Hizbul Mujahideen, he is also the head of organizations such as the United Jihad Council (UJC), a parent organization of several terrorist organizations, under which Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish- Major terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed come.

FATF hopes to help Pakistan ‘blacklist’

Indian agencies are very excited about the clear evidence of the ‘links with ISI’ of the banned terrorist organization responsible for several attacks in India. Indian agencies feel that this document will strengthen the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to ‘blacklist’ Pakistan.

FATF review meeting to be held in October

In October, it is to be reviewed how successful Pakistan has been in implementing the Financial Action Task Force Action Plan. Already, there has been evidence of Islamabad specifically financing terrorism, supporting continued terrorism and increasing active support to terrorism.