India remains the global epicenter of the pandemic and fails to bend the curve of infections and deaths, after registering this Sunday more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day and reporting for the second day more than 4,000 daily deaths amid the health collapse.

The number of infections in the last 24 hours amounted to 403,738, some 2,600 cases more than yesterday, which raises the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in the country up to 22.2 million, as reported by the Indian Ministry of Health.

In addition, the number of deaths crossed the 4,000 barrier for the second consecutive day, registering 4,092 deaths in the last day, 95 less than on Saturday, which places the total at 242,362, a global count only surpassed by the United States and Brazil. .

Cremations in New Delhi, hit by the pandemic. Photo EFE

India remains as the second country with the most cases behind the United States, with 32.6 million, although it has become the epicenter of the pandemic with the highest increase in daily cases due to a second wave that has been hitting the country for more than a month.

Last April 9 added just over 130,000 daily cases and, two months ago, 15,400, after having seen on February 9 how it lowered the 10,000 newspapers, in a country full of optimism that believed that the worst of the pandemic had already passed.

Then it was seen a relaxed population that began to crowd markets and wedding halls without social distance or a mask, scenes that reached their maximum exponent with the celebration of large political rallies or the religious festival of the Kumbh Mela, with millions of attendees.

“This is not religion. No religion teaches believers to endanger the lives of millions. Look at this picture. Recognize this for what it is: this is a cynical mass murder,” the renowned activist Harsh Mander said today on Twitter. next to a photo of the Kumbh Mela that showed a massive bath in the Ganges.

Positivity rate

The number of active cases stands at 3.7 million and the positivity rate at 22.7%, a sign that shows the severity of the pandemic in India, when just a month ago it was 10.3%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers the pandemic to be under control in a country if the positivity rate is below the 5% threshold.

In New Delhi, one of the Indian regions most affected by the pandemic, with 332 deaths and more than 17,000 daily cases in a population of 20 million inhabitantss, his head of Government, Arvind Kejriwal, celebrated today that his positivity rate had dropped from 35th confinement for the fourth consecutive week.

To lower this rate it is essential to increase the number of tests but the laboratories are collapsed, with long waits to be able to take a test whose results can be delayed for days, which prevents controlling the disease and quickly identifying those infected and isolating them.

On the last day 1.8 million tests were carried out and the daily number has not increased significantly compared to last October, when 1.1 million tests were carried out per day in a country that registered about 70,000 daily cases.

Faced with this situation in India, in which there are dramatic daily scenes in which hospitals are overwhelmed and cannot give access to more patients due to lack of beds or medical oxygen, the vaccination campaign is seen as the only way out.

Thus, slightly more than two million doses were administered in the last day, raising the total since the start of the campaign in January to almost 170 million doses.

However, only 35.3 million of the 1,350 million inhabitants from India have been completely inoculated with one of the formulas approved in the country, Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, or Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, to which is added the imported Russian Sputnik V .

EFE Agency

PB