new Delhi: India has provided financial assistance of $ 250 million to the Maldives to help deal with the impact of the Corona epidemic on the economy. This assistance has been given after Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih urged Prime Minister Modi to help him overcome the country’s difficult economic situation. PM Modi said on Monday that India and Maldives, being a close friend and neighbor, will continue to cooperate with each other to combat health and economic concerns arising out of Kovid-19.

Modi said this in response to a tweet by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih. Solih thanked Modi for helping his country financially. Solih said, “India has always helped Maldives whenever they feel the need for a friend.” I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and the people there for showing goodwill and sense of neighborliness in the form of financial assistance of $ 250 million. ”

Appreciate your warm sentiments, President @ibusolih! As close friends and neighbors, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19. https://t.co/esNRBWJxZg – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

In response, Modi tweeted, “President Solih, we respect your feelings.” Being a deep friend and neighbor, India and Maldives will continue to cooperate with each other to counter the health and economic concerns that have arisen from Kovid-19. ” Will strengthen your service and work in the direction.

Let me tell you, financial assistance was announced during the meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through digital medium. This assistance was made available to the State Bank of India (SBI), Male, through the sale of treasury bonds. The tenure of the Treasury bill for payment is ten years.

