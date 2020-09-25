In the 45th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Senthil Kumar, the first secretary of the Indian Permanent Mission, using India’s Right to Reply, thoroughly washed away Pakistan. Senthil, while raising the issue of human rights abuses of minorities in Pakistan, said that it is a matter of grave concern that the number of religious minorities in Pakistan in 1947 was 23 per cent, which has now reduced to a very low level. Demography is being changed by removing genuine Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senthil Kumar raised the issue of Balochistan, saying, “Forced disappearance, government violence, forced migration, exploitation, extrajudicial killings, army operations, atrocities, throwing, torture camps, detention centers, military camps etc. Are common things.

Senthil Kumar said, “I want to draw the attention of the Council to the plight of the ethnic and religious minorities of Pakistan.” He also said that before preaching to others Pakistan should remember that terrorism violates human rights and humanity The worst form of crime against. The world does not need a text on human rights from a country known as the nursery and center of terrorism.