In the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council released in Geneva, India heard Pakistan fiercely on the issue of human rights. Senthil Kumar, the first secretary in the Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva, flouted Pakistan’s allegations about human rights during India’s right to respond. He said that the plight of mother, sister and daughters is happening in Pakistan and Imran Khan calls it the new Pakistan. Nobody wants to go to such a Pakistan.Senthil Kumar said that just 12 days ago, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its press briefing expressed its grave concern over the ongoing violence in Pakistan. Online and offline violence against journalists and human rights defenders, particularly women and minorities, continues in Pakistan. Pakistan should improve its home before speaking about others.

Government is intimidating human rights defenders in Pakistan

Human rights defenders in Pakistan are being intimidated and threatened with the direct involvement of the Pakistani government. They are being secretly detained and tortured. To silence people, even the disappearance is being done. Daughters, sisters and mothers in Pakistan are in a predicament and Imran Khan calls it New Pakistan.

Pakistan, Turkey, OIC … India’s efforts on UN platform on Kashmir

We are not surprised by Pakistan’s allegations

He said, however, that we are not surprised that Pakistan has twice tried to divert the attention of the Council through its disruptive and impure political propaganda about India’s internal affairs.