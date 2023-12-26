Indian police are investigating an explosion that occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, the NDTV television channel reports. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was investigating the causes of the explosion and was cooperating with Indian authorities. There are no reports of victims.

The incident in New Delhi occurred hours after the alarm was raised in Bombay following an email received from the Reserve Bank of India reporting a plan to activate 11 bombs in the country's financial capital. The police have not found any explosives so far.