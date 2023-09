How did you feel about the content of this article?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit held in New Delhi this month | Photo: EFE/EPA/MEA

One day after the Canadian government reported that it has evidence that the Indian government was involved in the death of a separatist from the Sikh ethnoreligious group in the North American country, New Delhi announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of Affairs said that Canada’s high commissioner in India was summoned this Tuesday (19) and “informed about the decision of the government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India”.

The diplomat in question, whose name was not given, “has been asked to leave India within the next five days”, the ministry added.

“The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern over the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal affairs and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On Monday (18), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reported in a speech to the House of Commons that Canadian security agencies were investigating “credible allegations of a possible link between agents of the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.” Due to this suspicion, an Indian diplomat was expelled from Canada.

Canadian-born Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. Nijjar supported the creation of an independent Sikh country, Khalistan, in the Indian state of Punjab, and had been classified as terrorist by New Delhi.

The expulsion of the Canadian diplomat worsens the crisis between Canada and India: last week, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed “strong concerns about the continuation of anti-India activities by extremist elements in Canada” to Trudeau during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, held in New Delhi, activities that would include “promoting separatism”.