India expected longer periods of hot weather waves in most regions of the country until next June, as it expects a shift in the cold weather the country is witnessing due to unseasonal rains this month. Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of the Indian Meteorological Department, said that most of central, eastern and northwestern parts of India are likely to experience periods of unusually hot weather during the three-month summer season, Bloomberg news agency reported Saturday. And Bloomberg stated that longer-than-usual waves of hot weather are expected during the month of April in the eastern states and in some parts of the western regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat, in addition to some northwestern parts of the country.