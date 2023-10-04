India expects to receive all purchased Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in 2024. This was announced on October 4 by the Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary, during the annual press conference on the eve of Indian Air Force Day.

“Our contract was for five systems, three have already been delivered,” he said.

The air marshal added that there are currently supply constraints due to the conflict in Ukraine, but he expressed confidence that India will receive all purchased systems within the next year.

Russia and India signed a contract for the supply of S-400 in October 2018. Five regimental sets cost Delhi $5.43 billion.

Indian media reports that the systems will be deployed to cover the border corridor with China in the Ladakh sector, as well as the Indian border in the state of West Bengal.

In June, it was reported that Russia had risen to fourth place among India’s largest trading partners. According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry of India, in January–April 2023, the republic increased purchases of Russian goods 4.2 times, amounting to $20.5 billion.