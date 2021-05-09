India overcame the barrier of 22 million cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic when reporting this Sunday more than 400 thousand cases and the sad balance of four thousand deaths in just 24 hours.

Specifically, 403,700 new cases and 4,092 deaths in one day, figures slightly below those reported on Saturday but in line with the trend of recent days, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

With these figures, the country already registers a total of 22,296,414 infections and 242,362 deaths, with more than 3.7 million cases still active.

In the events of the last hours, the country’s Supreme Court has formed a 12-member National Task Force to assess the availability and distribution of medical oxygen following the pleas of the population on social media for lack of air for respirators.

“We hope that the main experts in the country will associate with the Working Group, as members and specialists,” the court has made known in its final order.

In this context, the Government announced that it has revised the national policy for the admission of patients by ordering hospitals that “no patient is rejected for any reason.”

A coronavirus test report is no longer needed for hospitalization. Hospitals cannot turn away patients from another city either.

Meanwhile, the medical journal The Lancet published a strong editorial condemning the health policy ordered in recent weeks by the country’s prime minister, Narendra modi.

According to the publication, the government of India has “squandered” its initial success in containing the pandemic with an “inexcusable” behavior by “nullifying any type of dissent and open conversation” after relaxing containment measures without having barely begun the vaccination campaign.

