Highlights: Mahinda Rajapaksa became the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in August

Diplomatic discussion with a foreign leader for the first time

PM Modi gave invitation, virtual conversation took place

India-Sri Lanka relationship, thousands of years old, said PM

new Delhi

Amid tensions along the border with China, India has begun to improve relations with neighboring countries. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. In a virtual bilateral conference, Modi congratulated Rajapaksa for being elected PM. Prime Minister Modi said that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka is thousands of years old. Rajapaksa appreciated the Indian help given to other countries at the time of the Corona epidemic. He said that the way India helped to extinguish the fire on the MT New Diamond Ship created a new opportunity for cooperation between the two countries.

Sri Lankan relations are very important: Modi

PM Modi said, “Under my government’s Neighborhood First Policy and SAGAR Doctrine, we attach special and high priority to relations with Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka also cooperate closely in the BIMSTEC, IORA, SAARC forums.” Modi congratulated Rajapaksa and said, “Your party is becoming a very good opportunity to add a new historical chapter to the relations between India and Sri Lanka after the recent victory. The people of both the countries with our hope and enthusiasm Looking forward. I am confident that the strong mandate you have received and your policies will help us progress in all areas of bilateral cooperation. “

What did India give to Sri Lanka?

Amit Narang, joint secretary of the Indian Ocean Region Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, said that Prime Minister Modi has announced $ 15 million to promote Buddhist relations between the two countries. India will sponsor a visit of a delegation of Buddhist pilgrims from Sri Lanka for the first flight to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been given a currency swap facility of 400 million dollars for the Kovid epidemic. During the talks with the Prime Ministers, Rajapaksa referred to the Jaffna Cultural Center which is built with India’s help. He invited PM Modi to come for its inauguration.

This is Mahinda Rajapaksa’s first diplomatic meeting with a foreign leader after becoming Prime Minister in August. Prior to this meeting, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India in November 2019 and February 2020.

Sri Lanka gets $ 100 million LoC

India has given a line of credit of $ 100 million for three solar projects. There was a long discussion between the two countries on the issue of fishermen. On 6 August, PM Modi called Rajapaksa and congratulated him on becoming the Prime Minister. There was also talk between the two countries on issues ranging from defense to economic, development, education and culture.