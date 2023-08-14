India | Dozens of people have died in floods and landslides caused by the rains

According to experts, climate change has increased and intensified monsoon rains.

in India at least 49 people have died in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The number of victims is feared to rise, as dozens of people are still missing.

Nine of the dead were killed when a Hindu temple collapsed in Shimla, in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the northern part of the country, which has been worst affected by the floods.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh State Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu urged people on social media to stay indoors and not go near rivers. State schools are closed.

Heavy rains that have lasted for days have collapsed entire buildings and bridges and washed away vehicles. Bodies have been dug out from under the mud and rubble.

Thousands of people are stuck when the most important roads, power lines and connections are cut. In some places, the railway rails have been suspended in the air, as the ground beneath the rails has been washed away. Officials have urged people to stay in their homes and avoid areas around rivers.

Floods and landslides are common during India’s ongoing monsoon rains, but experts say climate change has increased and intensified them.

The annual monsoon rains bring the majority of the year’s rainfall to South Asia, and are vital to both agriculture and the livelihoods of millions of people, but they also bring destruction.

Last year, monsoon rains killed at least 90 people and the level of the Jamuna river, which winds through the capital New Delhi, rose to its highest level since 1978.