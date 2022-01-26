Attendance was limited to 4,000 people and high-ranking guests were seated relatively far away from each other in compliance with virus control rules. The authorities announced the night before that India had exceeded 40 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Army and police units paraded before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while no guests of honor attended due to the pandemic.

India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day and the start of the constitution in 1950.

Before the start of the parade, Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who fell in combat, days after a political storm sparked by his government by moving the “eternal flame” that commemorates the soldiers. The torch was lit 50 years ago and is now integrated with a war memorial inaugurated in 2019.

Last year’s Republic Day celebrations were hampered by violent demonstrations by farmers protesting against agricultural reforms that the Prime Minister later abandoned.

Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with the police just a few kilometers from the traditional military parade. Convoys of tractors passed the main roads in New Delhi.