Reuters: India did not want to buy gas from Arctic LNG 2

India will not buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Arctic LNG 2, Petroleum Minister Pankaj Jain said. His words lead Reuters.

Jain emphasized. that the country does not buy sanctioned goods. “We do not touch what is subject to broad sanctions,” he noted.

Previously, the United States added two Indian companies and their ships to the SDN-list for connections with the Russian Arctic LNG-2 project. Gotik Shipping Co and Plio Energy Cargo Shipping Opc Private Limited were blacklisted. The sanctions also affected their Palau-flagged gas carriers Mulan and New Energy.

Previously, the Financial Times reported that the last batches of LNG from the Russian Arctic LNG-2 project could not be sold because potential clients feared US sanctions.