The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is going to test the 800 km range Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile next week. It will be tested for the last time before its formal induction into the land and navy. A source aware of the whole matter gave this information.

This will be the 10th missile test by DRDO within the last 35 days. Following China’s refusal to back down, DRDO is increasingly pursuing strategic nuclear and conventional missiles under Made in India. A missile has been tested every four days within about a month. The People’s Liberation Army of China first clashed with the Indian Army this year near Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. After which this violence spread to four places in eastern Ladakh.

The skirmish turned into a violent incident in the month of June and soldiers from both the countries sustained casualties. This is the first time in the last forty years that both countries have lost their troops on the border. Two months thereafter, bullets were also fired during the occupation by Indian jawans on high altitude areas on the north bank of the Picturesque Salt Water Lake, spread across 700 square.

Also read: China agitated over Taiwan poster, said- BJP playing with fire

The two countries held several rounds of talks at the level of diplomatic, military officers and ministers, and another talks are proposed on Monday. But China is adamant about not going back to its former places amidst heavy tension. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the ill-treatment of Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s Communist Party for this provocation on the Indian border. The United States estimates that China has deployed around 60,000 troops throughout Ladakh.

A missile expert associated with the projects said that the DRDO has been secretly told to complete the missile program under fast track between China and China as the Indian government doubts the commitment made by China for peace on the border. is.

First, on September 7, the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vacyl (SSTDV) was tested. Over the next four weeks, the DRDO then tested an extended range version of the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos that could target targets up to 400 kilometers. It then tested a nuclear-powered Shaurya supersonic missile, capable of moving at twice the speed of sound.

Also read: When will China improve? Dragon again deployed 60 thousand soldiers on LAC