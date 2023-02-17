Video APLaPresse/Atlas Agency-Child marriage is a drama in India. The authorities have launched a campaign to eradicate this practice. The numbers of suicides and teenage pregnancies have skyrocketed in recent years. That is why they work in the field raising awareness among mothers and girls that they do not have to get married before the age of 18. But the problem comes with marriages that have already been consummated. This 19-year-old mother is waiting for her husband to come out of the police station. They have arrested him because he married her when he was a minor. But he is the only source of income for her and her six-month-old baby. He is not the only case. This mother feels the humiliation that her son is imprisoned for a crime that she claimed to be unaware of. The authorities recall that child marriage has been prohibited since 2006, but the law has not succeeded in ending a social practice so deeply rooted in Indian society.









