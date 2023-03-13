Bloomberg: India decided not to violate sanctions against Russia and comply with the oil price ceiling

India has decided not to violate the Western sanctions imposed on Russia and to comply with the oil price ceiling. Writes about it Bloomberg with reference to sources.

According to the agency, representatives of India discussed anti-Russian sanctions with their colleagues from the G7 countries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the G20 states in early March. The source said that the parties were satisfied with the results of the negotiations.

In particular, India decided not to violate the established price ceiling for Russian oil at $60.

India’s problems

Against the backdrop of the European embargo, India has become one of Russia’s key oil markets. At the same time, local refineries buy raw materials at a price below $60 per barrel, which is set as a ceiling by the US and its allies. This policy allows them to access Western insurance and transportation.

However, in February it became known that the Indian state company Hindustan Petroleum faced a problem when paying for purchased Russian oil in connection with the sanctions of Western countries that came into force on December 5, 2022.

According to the agency’s source Reuters, many banks are refusing to make payments so as not to expose themselves to the risk of falling under the secondary sanctions provided for by the oil price ceiling. In this regard, the company began to look for reliable alternative banking channels, so as not to rely on Western or local, but US-influenced, financial institutions.

Threat to the dollar

At the same time, oil deals between Russia and India have threatened the dollar, which for decades has been the universal price of international oil trade. Most transactions between India and Russia are in non-dollar currencies, including the dirham and the ruble.

Thus, payments in dirhams may complicate US and UK sanctions against MTS Bank in Moscow and Abu Dhabi, which made part of non-dollar payments for Indian oil. Agency Source Reuters in an Indian oil refiner said that customers from India and suppliers from Russia will continue to deal with Russian oil in other ways.

The interlocutor of the agency expressed the hope that Russian suppliers will find other banks to accept payments. “The government is not asking us to stop buying Russian oil, so we hope that an alternative payment mechanism will be found in case the existing scheme is blocked,” the agency’s source explained.

US fears

At the same time, the US administration, according to the Financial Times, privately urged the world’s largest commodity traders not to be afraid of deals with the supply of Russian oil, which is traded with a price ceiling.

According to the newspaper, the United States is seeking to reduce Russia’s commodity revenues while maintaining the flow of Russian oil to international markets, fearing the consequences of a collapse in supplies from one of the world’s largest exporters.

As Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, explained, Washington fears that due to the cessation of trade with Russia, it will reduce supplies, which will lead to an increase in oil prices in the world.

See also It became known about the desire to invite Zelensky to the G7 summit in Japan The White House fears that because of the price ceiling, Russia will reduce oil exports, and the world market will again become in short supply, which means prices will rise again. And the United States, as a net importer, that is, a buyer of oil, will suffer from this Igor Yushkov Lead Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

A $60 per barrel price ceiling for Russian offshore oil supplies came into effect on December 5, 2022. Initially, it was supported by the G7 group, the European Union and Australia, later Norway and the United States joined the sanctions. On January 10, it was reported about the plans of the G7 countries (G7) to set two price ceilings for Russian oil products – the measure came into force on February 5.