Highlights: India going to buy 30 M Q-9 Reaper drone from America

Six drones will arrive in the first batch, delivery of 24 drones in the second

India-US deal can be done between 22 thousand crores

This drone of US will go a long way in monitoring China

new Delhi

India is intensifying its defense procurement in view of tensions along the border with China. Priority is being given to developing in India from Weapons Systems to Missile Technology. But according to the requirement, purchases are also being made from abroad. The Ministry of Defense is preparing to purchase 30 General Atomics M Q-9 Reaper drones from the US. According to a report published in India Today, the deal could be done for around Rs 22,000 crore. The deal will be in two parts. The first six Reaper Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones will be purchased, which will be delivered within the next few months. The remaining 24 drones will be delivered in the next three years.

There was an exercise to buy drones for three years

Proposal for the purchase of 30 drones from the US will be placed before the Defense Acquisition Council. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is the chairman. Six MQ-9 drones will be purchased immediately in the first part of the deal for Rs 4,400 crore. Delivery may take place within the next few months. Eight out of the remaining 24 drones will be given to each army. Their delivery may take place within the next three years. India has been trying to buy these drones for almost three years. However, it is not clear whether the first batch will carry Hellfire and other air-to-ground missiles.

What is special about these drones?

Drone maker General Atomics claims that this drone can fly for more than 27 hours.

The MQ-9 reaper drone has a maximum speed of 444.5 km / h.

It can fly up to 50,000 feet altitude.

Can track up to 12 moving targets simultaneously.

Total able to lift 1,746 kg. The drone can carry a weight of 1361 kg.

Fault-tolerant flight control system

Triple redundant avionics system architecture

Extremely modular drone, can easily configure payloads.

Able to carry multiple Weapon Packages in addition to Electro-Optical Infrared (EO / IR), Surveillance Radar, Multi-Mode Maritam Surveillance Radar, Lynx Multi-Mode Radar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), Laser Designers.

The AGM-114 can carry Hellfire missiles and laser guided bombs.

One missile can leave another missile just 0.32 seconds after it is launched.

Able to automatically detect threats.

Equipped with synthetic aperture radar, video camera and forward looking infrared.

Able to send data anywhere in the world in real time.



In the case of defense hardware, the United States supplies India the most after Russia. Since 2008, the US has sold military hardware worth $ 18 billion to India. In February this year, a deal was signed between the two countries to purchase 244 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Indian Navy for $ 2.1 billion.