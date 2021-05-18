Indian authorities reported Tuesday that Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the West Coast in two decades, kills at least 29 people. The phenomenon hits at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic spreads and causes more than 25 million infections. The cyclone hinders the response due to the health emergency in the west.

India tries to combat two strong challenges. The total burden of Covid-19 cases surpassed 25 million infections this Tuesday, just as the powerful cyclone Tauktae hits the west of the nation and hinders the response against the health emergency in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, who are already among those most affected by a new wave of the pandemic.

The storm leaves at least 29 people dead and more than 90 missing.

The Indian Navy reported that it is working to rescue crew members from a sunken vessel and a second cargo ship adrift off the coast of Mumbai after the deadly cyclone hit the west coast.

The navy said it has rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges in the Arabian Sea. Three warships, maritime patrol planes, and helicopters joined the rescue operations and scoured the sea.

Both vessels worked for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the nation’s largest crude oil and natural gas company.

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India’s west coast. Powerful winds and driving rain leave at least 20 people dead and interrupt vaccine program the country urgently needs to get its spiralling Covid-19 outbreak under controlhttps://t.co/fPcBHuGNit pic.twitter.com/GvyxZ78Gnk – AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 18, 2021



Cyclone Tauktae, considered the most powerful to hit the region in more than two decades, generated sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers per hour when it made landfall in the western state of Gujarat on Monday night. Initially, the authorities reported the death of four people, but the death toll there alone later rose to 16.

Residents emerged from relief shelters Tuesday to find debris strewn across roads, uprooted trees and damaged power lines. The coast guard rescued eight fishermen who were stranded at sea near Veraval, a center of the fishing industry in Gujarat state. The other heavily affected state is Maharashtra.

The cyclone has weakened in recent hours, but the Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains in many parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra for the next few days.

At least 150,000 people were ordered to evacuate before the powerful storm made landfall.

By this Tuesday the country exceeded 25 million infections. Precisely the two states hit by the cyclone are among the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India, which is experiencing a dramatic situation due to the virus that exceeds its hospital capacity.

SN Pradhan, director of the National Disaster Response Force, said authorities and people hosting them are following social distancing rules at evacuation shelters and rescue teams are clearing debris from affected areas.

“Masks have been provided for people transferred to shelters … Efforts are also being made to maintain social distancing,” said Sandip Sagale, another senior official in Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s main city.

However, the storm jeopardizes the fight against the virus due to supply line cuts, destroyed roads and blockade measures that slowed down relief work.

The total count of new coronavirus cases in India now stands at 25.23 million, data from the Health Ministry showed, after the nation recorded 263,533 more infections in the last 24 hours.

Although the official count shows that new positive diagnoses are decreasing, there are fears that the highly contagious new variant B.1.617, first found in this country, is out of control and that many cases are not reported due to the lack of tests to detect the virus.

The government says that around 98% of its population of 1.3 billion people is still at risk of contracting the disease.

In parallel, health authorities reported a record 4,329 deaths in a single day. The total official death toll is 278,719.

Only the United States has had more cases, or a worse death toll in a single day, when 5,444 citizens lost their lives on February 12.

However, while the epidemic there peaked months ago, there is no certainty that the infections in India have already passed that stage.

With Reuters, AP and EFE