Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 13:01

Three crocodiles saved the life of a dog that was alone and being chased by a pack, in India.

Images of the rescue were taken from a study that was published by the scientific journal Journal of Threatened Taxa.

According to experts, the crocodiles showed “empathy” when they saved the dog. However, no concrete explanation has been developed.

The scope of the research was to analyze the behavior of crocodiles in the Savitri River, in the Indian city of Mahad. The study points out that the reptiles demonstrated docile behavior towards the dog.

“The crocodiles could have easily devoured the dog, but they did not attack the animal, they chose to push it towards the bank”, said the experts in an interview with the American network CBS News. “It seems more a matter of empathy than altruistic behavior, reptiles have been underestimated when it comes to animal cognition.”