India faces one of the most difficult challenges in the world, which is the launch of a program to distribute the “Covid-19” vaccine to 1.3 billion people. For India to succeed, it will have to do the right thing in a country where some people get it wrong a lot. It would be wise for the government to allow the private sector to enter this massive effort, and soon. Vaccine distribution has already taken off with a weak start. Last week, the government announced exceptional approval for the two vaccines. The first is the joint effort of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and is being produced at the Indian Cirm Institute, the largest vaccine producer in the world. The second was developed by the Indian company Bharat Beautique International.

The media and opposition figures asked justifiable questions about the reason for the approval of the Bharat Beautique vaccine, at the time when the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved, while the third phase trials of Bharat Beautique have not yet been completed and their results published. There is no evidence of political considerations that influenced the decisions of Indian drug regulators. But the timing raises questions, given that the approval comes after right-wing lawmakers began attacking the regulatory authorities for preferring “foreign” vaccines. The government itself began to show a clear inclination towards protectionism. If the approval was somewhat hasty, the distribution process is not, unfortunately. Indian health managers in the past few days have completed extensive training in four states in a process that should have ended weeks earlier.

Although Serem Institute has already produced 50 million doses of AstraZeneca, Adar Poonawala, CEO of the company, admitted, in an interview published last week, that he had not yet obtained a purchase order from the government and had not received a letter announcing intentions to purchase the vaccine. Bunawala needs to ship those 50 million doses quickly, so he can produce and store more doses. The government did not allow SIRM to export any of the available doses to other poor countries, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally pledging to the United Nations that Indian production would represent a solution to the pandemic in developing countries. Of the billions of doses SIRM intends to produce, half is expected to eventually go to other developing countries.

This is the typical delay and lack of accountability in the Indian bureaucracy. The hard truth in India is that its problems rarely revolve around production and often center around distribution. We produce more than enough food, but we cannot distribute it to the people of the country, so we have a third of the world’s children who are malnourished. As we produce more than our sufficiency of electricity, an inefficient and unprofitable distribution system causes economic activities and homes to suffer frequent power cuts. And the government cannot afford to do something similar in the case of “Covid-19”, which has already killed 150,000 Indians. Having a massive research and manufacturing base is of little use if bureaucracy is delayed and vaccination programs hampered. Delay in distributing the vaccine will cost us more lives, as we learned in the UK crisis, which is facing pressure to deliver the vaccine to its population before the spread of a strain more contagious than the first version of the virus.

And the private sector will actually work in India. The SIRM Institute plans to sell the vaccine on the open market, and also to the government, at very reasonable prices, at $ 14 a dose and $ 2.7 a dose sold to the government. Private sector sales of the vaccine will address many problems. It would allow private sector healthcare providers to dispense doses that would ease the burden on the deficient government healthcare system. Indians usually resort to the private sector because it has a better efficiency in the distribution process. Without private sector participation in distributing the vaccine, it will be impossible to distribute quickly. Moreover, the easy availability of a vaccine at affordable prices should reduce the chance of the emergence of black markets that impede the government’s program, which targets the most vulnerable groups and those most at risk of contracting the disease.

Finally, distribution across the private sector makes the Indian state accountable. It is right for voters to ask questions about the extent to which the government distributes its vaccines with the same efficiency as the private sector. The truth is, Indians are accustomed to having the private sector step in to fill the gaps left by the government. But companies cannot set up their vaccine distribution networks until the government allows them to do so. Faced with its biggest challenge in decades, it would have been desirable for the Indian state to start looking to the private sector not only as a sufficient partner, but as a key partner.

