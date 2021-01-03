new Delhi: The biggest good news the country has received against Corona. The Drug Controller General of India DCGI has approved the emergency use of two vaccines. Serum Institute’s ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxine’ have been approved for emergency use. The Expert Committee had recommended emergency use of two vaccines.

Indigenous vaccine is covicin

Kovacine is India’s indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech and NIV Pune have prepared this vaccine together. Kovacine is the first indigenous vaccine in the country that has been approved by DCGI. At the same time, the vaccine of Oxford and Astragenka is being made in India by Serum Institute of India. The Oxford vaccine is named ‘Covishield’.

Clinical trial of 5 vaccines in country in separate stages

Currently, clinical trials of five vaccines in India are going on in different stages. In this, the vaccine of Oxford and AstraZeneca which is being tested by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech is in the third phase of the trial of these two vaccines. The Serum Institute trial is in the final stages of Phase III. At the same time, the second and third phase trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik have started. Apart from this, Phase III trials of Zydus Cadila vaccine will start soon. There is another vaccine whose first phase of the trial is going to start. The company named Genova is also starting its trials.

