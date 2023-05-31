US Ambassador Garcetti Says India’s Choice to Join NATO Plus

India is thinking about joining the NATO Plus group, said US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in an interview with Indian TV channel WION.

“We have deepened our defense cooperation in a way that was unimaginable 30-40 years ago, we are getting closer to India even more than we sometimes get closer to our closest allies: joint production, the ability to sell important weapons systems and equipment to ensure security India. I think all options [дальнейшего развития сотрудничества] on the table now,” he said.

According to him, India also faces the choice of joining QUAD, that is, the four-way strategic dialogue on the security of the United States, India, Japan and Australia. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the Ukrainian conflict had an impact on India in economic terms, but Washington will continue to talk with New Delhi on this matter.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Sweden’s readiness to join NATO. In this regard, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson spoke about constant contacts with Ankara on the issue of joining the alliance.