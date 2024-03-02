A woman of Spanish nationality and Brazilian origin reported having been raped by a group of at least seven men in India while camping with her husband in the Dumka district, more than 1,300 kilometers from New Delhi. Her husband claimed that he was attacked, beaten and threatened with death, while the woman was sexually assaulted by seven men. Police confirmed that three suspects were arrested this Saturday, March 2.

According to what the couple announced on their social networks, the man was beaten and threatened with death while the group of men raped the woman. The two are in a hospital where they are being treated.

“They attacked us in the store, they beat us, they put a knife to my throat saying they were going to kill us, and seven men raped her,” said the husband.

In addition, the woman explained that they were also stolen. “We had very little, his real motive was to rape me,” said the influencer.

According to the Police, three of the alleged attackers were arrested.

We have arrested some people (…) and we will catch the rest of the accused too… The victim counted about seven men involved in the crime and we have arrested three of them, police inspector Pitamber Singh told reporters. Kherwar.

The inspector also gave details of the process initiated with the couple. “As the victims only spoke Spanish and English and we could not understand them, we took them to the hospital where we discovered that it was a case of rape of the woman,” said Singh Kherwar.

The couple has been taking a trip through South Asia by motorcycle for several years, which they were sharing through their social networks. According to sources consulted by EFE, the couple traveled from Spain to take a tour starting in Pakistan, then moving on to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal.

Spain is in contact with the couple

According to the Spanish newspaper 'The country' , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain confirmed the event. In addition, a spokesperson for said ministry assured that he is in contact with the couple “to provide them with any consular assistance they may require.”

However, he stressed that the case is complicated because it is located in a remote part of India, near the border with Bangladesh.

The Spanish embassy in India contacted the authorities and has sent personnel to the region.

Other cases of multiple rape

This event is not an exception in India. In recent years, several cases of multiple rapes have been filed. One of the best known was the one known as 'Nirbhaya'. In 2012, Jyoti Singh, a 23-year-old physiotherapist, was raped and tortured by six men on a moving bus in New Delhi. The woman died a few days later due to the injuries she suffered from the attack.

Then, the event sparked massive protests and led to judicial reform to punish cases of rape more rigorously.





However, these have not stopped. In 2017, a 17-year-old girl was raped by an MP from the ruling BJP party. After reporting the incident, the family suffered reprisals and intimidation.

More recently, in 2020, four men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl, who died two weeks after the attack.

India, a dangerous country for women

India is considered one of the most dangerous countries for women. As shown 'The country' —citing a study by the Thompson Reuters Foundation in 2018—, “the high risk of suffering sexual violence and labor slavery” was placed first on the list. In fact, it surpassed countries like Afghanistan or Syria.

According to figures reported by EFE, in 2022 the country reported 31,500 cases. That is, 86 women are raped per day.

However, the figure could be much higher. Several organizations and analysts point out that the fear of reporting or the stigmatization of women, who have been victims of these crimes, could lead to under-reporting.

With EFE and local media