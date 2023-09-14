In southern India, the state of Kerala was forced to take drastic measures on Wednesday to curb the spread of the Nipah virus, a rare and deadly disease that has already claimed two lives. In a desperate attempt to contain the situation, some schools, offices and public transportation in the region were closed.

One adult and one child remain hospitalized, while more than 130 people have been tested for the virus. According to a state health official, This virus is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids from bats, pigs, or infected people.

State Health Minister Veena George said: “We are focusing on quickly tracing contacts of infected people and isolating those who show symptoms.”

Furthermore, George informed reporters that the virus detected in Kerala is a Bangladeshi variant, which has a high mortality rate in humans, although it has proven to be less infectious compared to other strains.

As part of the measures taken to confront this medical crisis, movement restrictions were imposed in certain areas of the state.

Since August 30, two deaths related to the fourth outbreak of the virus have been recorded in Kerala since 2018. As a result, authorities have had to declare containment zones in at least seven villages in Kozhikode district.

Strict insulation standards have been applied, and Medical personnel who have had contact with the infected are in quarantine.

The first fatal case was a man who was engaged in agriculture in the village of Marutonkara. Authorities have been tracking his movements to identify all the people he may have interacted with and the places he visited before his health deteriorated.

The deceased man’s daughter and brother-in-law have also been infected and are under observation in an isolation ward. Meanwhile, other family members and neighbors are being tested for possible infections.

Although the second death is suspected to be related to contact at the hospital with the first victim, preliminary investigations have not established a direct connection between the two cases, according to a government official who preferred to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak. with the media.

On Wednesday, three federal teams, including experts from the National Institute of Virology, arrived in the region to conduct additional testing and study the population of fruit bats in isolated villages.

Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers and people in close contact with the animals in Malaysia and Singapore. Outbreaks of this disease are sporadic, and in the past, infections in South Asia have been linked to consumption of date palm sap contaminated with bat droppings.

The first Nipah outbreak in Kerala in 2018 resulted in the death of 21 of the 23 infected, while the 2019 and 2021 outbreaks claimed two additional lives.

A Reuters investigation in May identified Kerala as one of the places with the highest risk in the world for bat-borne virus outbreaks, due to extensive deforestation and urbanization that have brought people and communities into close contact. wild life.

