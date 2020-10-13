The risk of corona virus in India is now gradually decreasing. The way the number of new patients of the corona virus has been declining since the last few days, it seems that the peak of corona is over and India is very close to winning the war. In the last 24 hours, the new cases of corona virus in the country have seen a decline of about 13 thousand as compared to Monday, which is an indication that the corona’s havoc is now on its slope. Today, only 55 thousand new cases of corona virus have been reported on Monday. This relieving news is also because till a few days ago more than ninety thousand corona cases used to come in the country.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, 55342 new cases of corona virus have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, while 706 people have died. If compared with Monday’s figures, today there are less than 14,000 cases, because yesterday, about 67 thousand new cases of corona were reported. In case of total cases of corona, this figure has crossed 71 lakhs in India. However, it is a matter of relief that the pace of new positive cases is decreasing.

According to the data, the total number of corona virus cases in the country is 7175881, of which 838729 are active cases and 6227296 patients have been cured of this virus. However, the death toll from the corona virus in the country has exceeded 1 lakh. That is, 1,09,856 people have died in the country so far. The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate of corona in India is also much better and it has now reached close to ninety.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 66,73 new positive cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Not only this, 816 patients were also killed. But on Tuesday, there was also a big drop in the death toll. Mangalar saw about one hundred fewer deaths than Monday. This relief from Corona is also because until a few days ago, more than a thousand people used to go to death every day.