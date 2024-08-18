India | Claim: Married women cannot work at the iPhone factory

India|A factory that manufactures iPhone phones allegedly ignores married women in its recruitment.

World the largest electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn has found itself in a special entanglement in India.

A factory that manufactures iPhone phones allegedly ignores married women in its recruitment. The news agency Reuters interviewed in the summer in his extensive article several women rejected from a factory in the state of Tamil Nadu.

According to Reuters, the company does not hire married people because “they have family responsibilities and children”.

Company took a defensive position on Saturday, when the chairman of the board Young Liu visited India.

“I strongly encourage married women to participate in the efforts we are making here,” she stated.

Young participated in the opening of an accommodation area for female workers near the factory.

“Foxconn hires regardless of gender, but women make up a large part of the workforce here.”

Young did not comment further on the matter to the media, even though the treatment of women has become a national topic.

The country’s administration requires an explanation from the local authorities. Investigators have visited the factory, but no reports have been published yet, according to Reuters.

According to Foxconn, it has more than 41,000 employees, of which approximately 33,000 are women. According to the company, 2,750 of them are married, but the company does not specify what role they play in the factory.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Indian Prime Minister Nadendra Modi met in June 2023.

of India legislation does not prevent discrimination based on marriage, but Foxconn’s and telephone company Apple’s own rules prohibit it in the production chains. The situation is complicated by the fact that Foxconn has outsourced recruitment to third-party companies.

One explanation offered is that married Hindus wear jewelry that could cause damage to phones. Reuters could not confirm whether the jewelry is harmful to the electronics industry.

Despite the ambiguities, the phone factory is a sought-after workplace: it offers work to women in poverty. Translated into euros, the monthly salary is around 150–200 euros.

Foxconn has repeatedly been at the center of controversy: Last year, China began to do tax audits at its offices. The attacks were framed as political because Foxconn’s roots are in Taiwan.

In the second year of the company there was a riot at a large factory in China.