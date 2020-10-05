Highlights: The ongoing military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh is not being named.

Chinese media has claimed that India attempted to occupy a peak near Pangong

News producer of China’s state TV channel claimed this by sharing a video

Beijing

The ongoing military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh is not being named. Meanwhile, Chinese media has claimed that India attempted to capture a hilltop near Pangong Lake which was thwarted by Chinese troops. News producer Shane Shiwi of China’s state-run TV channel CGTN claimed this by sharing a video made by the Indian side.

Shiwi tweeted the video saying, “The soldiers of the Chinese Army PLA are displaying the flag of China and guarding a hilltop near Pangong Lake so that Indian soldiers cannot move any further.” This video is quite viral on Chinese social media. On the other hand, it is being claimed in the Indian social media that the Special Frontier Force personnel made up of Tibetan youth are fighting the Chinese soldiers.

Indian soldiers are seen speaking Hindi and Tibetan languages

When and where is this video, it has not been confirmed. In the video, Indian soldiers are seen speaking Hindi and Tibetan languages. Explain that amidst the ongoing tension in many areas of Ladakh, the Chinese military is preparing to deal with the severe cold. Meanwhile, officials of the Chinese Ministry of Defense have inaugurated a state-of-the-art barrack a few days ago to the army built along the border. It is being told that this barrack is built on the banks of Pangong Lake. In which thousands of Chinese army personnel, weapons and ammunition can be kept in thousands.

Chinese government media released video

Chinese Producer CGTN’s News Producer Shane Shivai tweeted a video showing a glimpse of this barrack. He claimed that this state-of-the-art barrack would save Chinese soldiers from the fierce cold of Ladakh. He said that this barrack has been provided with state-of-the-art heating system, oxygen support and living resources.

Chinese officials seen inaugurating the barrack

It is seen in the video that Chinese army officials are inaugurating this barrack in an area that looks like Ladakh. During this time, Chinese soldiers are also bursting crackers. A Chinese soldier is also seen speaking something in the Mandarin language. However, such propaganda videos of China cannot be trusted so easily. Nevertheless, the Indian Army has also made complete preparations to deal with the cold.

Siachen experience near India

The Indian Army will use several types of equipment to withstand the fierce cold of Ladakh. Most of these goods have already been used by Indian troops in the world’s highest battlefield like Siachen. In such a situation, how long the Chinese army will last in front of the Indian army, it will be a matter to be seen. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already spoken of withdrawing its army on cold days. He fears that if his novice soldiers remain in such a cold, they will die not before the bullet of India but before the weather strikes there.