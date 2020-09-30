new Delhi: The 19th meeting of the WMCC, a common mechanism for consultation and coordination on Indo-China border matters, was held on the afternoon of 30 September. During this meeting, where the current situation of the border was reviewed, the measures being taken to reduce tension were also discussed. In this episode, it was also decided to hold the 7th meeting between the military commanders of both sides soon.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides, taking reference to defense ministers and foreign ministers in Moscow, said that the cuts in military assemblies should be implemented honestly on all fronts of tension on the LAC.

In the WMCC talks between India and China, the military commander talks held on September 21 were also reviewed. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the consensus mentioned in the joint statement issued after the military commander-level talks needs to be fully implemented so as to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground. In this context, both sides stressed the need to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders.

In this meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs, who was also present in the Military Commander level talks held on 21 September. The Chinese team was headed by the Director General of the Border and Oceanographic Department in the Foreign Ministry of China.

During the talks, both sides emphasized maintaining close contact and consultation at the diplomatic and military levels. At the same time, it was agreed that the 7th round of talks between the military commanders of India and China will be held soon. So that both sides can take concrete steps to reduce the number of troops on LAC and tense incident according to the existing bilateral agreement.

It is important that tensions continue between India and China for the last 4 months. Due to Chinese aggression, soldiers on both sides died in the conflict in the Galvan Valley on June 15 in the eastern Ladakh region. At the same time, at least twice the bullet was also shot on the Line of Actual Control.

